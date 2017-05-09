REPORT: JAMES COMEY HAS BEEN TERMINATED AND REMOVED FROM OFFICE

POLITICO:

Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

‘Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,’ Trump said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey – a move that comes as the FBI is probing potential contacts between Trump’s campaign aides and Russian officials ahead of the election.

“The president has accepted the recommendation of the Attorney General and the deputy Attorney General regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

The move is eliciting comparisons to the Saturday Night Massacre. The Massacre refers to U. S. President Richard Nixon’s dismissal of independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, and as a result the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus on October 20, 1973, during the Watergate scandal.

Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) said “Trump’s firing of Comey will go down as the Tuesday Night Massacre. Sessions’ role in this move adds to the bad odor. Comey knows too much.”

