Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives and Whittier Police Department to Announce Arrest of Suspects in Recent Shooting Spree in Whittier and La Mirada Areas

Who: Assistant Sheriff Eddie Rivero, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Chief Jeff Piper, Whittier Police Department; Captain Chris Bergner, Lieutenant Rodney Moore and detectives from Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department; Captain Aviv Bar, and Lieutenant Michael Przybyl, Investigations Division, Whittier Police Department; and family members of the deceased victim.

What: Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives and Whittier Police Department personnel will discuss the circumstances surrounding the arrest of two suspects responsible for the recent shooting spree in the Whittier and La Mirada areas, which resulted in the injury of two victims and the death of one man.

On Saturday, April 29, 2017, around 8:30 P.M., Whittier Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a local hotel. There, they detained and arrested a male and female matching the description of shooting reported earlier. The duo were in a stolen car at the time of the arrest and are being held within the Los Angeles County jail system.