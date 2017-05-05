Former Cerritos Mayor and City Councilman Alex Beanum Passes Away

Alex Henry Beanum, 81, born on August 8, 1935, in Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away April 29, 2017.

He was the second child born to Eddie and Lydia Beanum and grew up in Romulus, Michigan. He attended Romulus High School and graduated from Michigan College of Mining and Technology with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was involved in the ROTC in college and afterwards attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

After an honorable discharge, he worked as a transportation engineer with Caltrans as well as owned his civil engineering business. He retired from Caltrans in 1997 yet continued to work as a transportation expert witness for several more years. He was the past Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem with the City of Cerritos, a Trustee on the Southeast Mosquito Abatement District Board, and Member of the L.A. County Commission on Disabilities.

Alex survived a tragic accident that left him a paraplegic in March 1980. He spent 6 months rehabilitating at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, CA supported by friends and family. It was his grit, dogged determination, and strength that moved him forward in life. His new life as a paraplegic was not easy but he continued to work in the field he loved, continued his political career, and continued to support and raise his family.

He is survived by his wife Vicki, his siblings, Marie, Arthur, Denise, Ju-Dee, and Charlotte, stepson Trey (Dana), daughter Felicia (Harold), son John (Alison), and grandchildren Lincoln, Zora, Tori, Tahlia, Garran and Osten. He resided in Cerritos, California at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Long Beach, California.

Former Cerritos Mayor and Councilwoman Diana Needham commented, “Alex and I made history together in 1978 when I was elected the first woman and Alex the first black to serve on the Cerritos City Council, and later, each as we were elected as Mayor. Alex was a dear friend, like a brother. He was a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather and a caring, thoughtful and effective Council Member and Mayor. I will miss my dear friend Alex.”

