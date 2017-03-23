EAT A SUB, SEND CARE PACKAGES TO OUR TROOPS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

100% of Sales at 149 Jersey Mike’s in Southern California Will Be Donated

To Operation Gratitude to Send Care Packages to Military

WHO: Operation Gratitude and Jersey Mike’s Subs partner for annual Day of Giving

WHAT: Buy & enjoy a delicious Sub knowing that ALL SALES – every single dollar – from 149 Jersey Mike’s locations in Southern California will be donated to Operation Gratitude to send care packages to Active-Duty Military serving overseas.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 – All day (lunch, afternoon snack & dinner — most stores are open from 10am to 9pm)

WHERE: 149 Southern California locations.

WHY: In the last two years, Jersey Mike’s has sponsored the shipment of 55,000 Operation Gratitude Care Packages. This year their goal is to sponsor 40,000 more.

FAST FACTS

Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for Operation Gratitude.

In 2015 and 2016, Jersey Mike’s locations raised more than $800,000 to assemble and ship Operation Gratitude Care Packages.

Operation Gratitude has shipped 1,750,076 Care Packages and will celebrate its 2 Millionth Care Package in December 2017.

OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Live Remote: Jersey Mike’s locations are available for live TV coverage with Operation Gratitude Team Members.

Radio Interviews & Updates: Interviews and real-time radio updates throughout the day.

