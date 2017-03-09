GRADUATION

Socialize

Koops and Garza Retain Council Seat in Bellflower, Measure B Pot Tax Passes

With all precincts reporting, Dan Koops and Juan Garza have retained their respective City Council seats. Here are the results:

Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Dan Koops (N) 1,651 30.86%
Juan F. Garza (N) 1,533 28.65%
Robert “Bob” Wilson (N) 1,186 22.17%
John Paul Drayer (N) 528 9.87%
Rene E. Mejia (N) 452 8.45%

 

Bellflower’s Measure B Cannabis Tax asking to impose a tax on cannabis related businesses operating within the City of Bellflower passed by a large margin, 2,288 to 814.
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Yes 2,288 73.76%
No 814 26.24%

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Have a comment?