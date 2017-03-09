Koops and Garza Retain Council Seat in Bellflower, Measure B Pot Tax Passes

With all precincts reporting, Dan Koops and Juan Garza have retained their respective City Council seats. Here are the results:

Votes Percent 1,651 30.86% 1,533 28.65% 1,186 22.17% 528 9.87% 452 8.45%

Bellflower’s Measure B Cannabis Tax asking to impose a tax on cannabis related businesses operating within the City of Bellflower passed by a large margin, 2,288 to 814.

Votes Percent 2,288 73.76% 814 26.24%

