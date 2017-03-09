Koops and Garza Retain Council Seat in Bellflower, Measure B Pot Tax Passes

- Home
With all precincts reporting, Dan Koops and Juan Garza have retained their respective City Council seats. Here are the results:
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Dan Koops (N)
|1,651
|30.86%
|Juan F. Garza (N)
|1,533
|28.65%
|Robert “Bob” Wilson (N)
|1,186
|22.17%
|John Paul Drayer (N)
|528
|9.87%
|Rene E. Mejia (N)
|452
|8.45%
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|2,288
|73.76%
|No
|814
|26.24%
