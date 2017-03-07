Tony Ayala, Jennifer Perez, and Margarita Rios Win Council Seats in Norwalk

- Home
By Brian Hews
With 18/19 precincts reporting, Tony Ayala, Jennifer Perez, and Margarita Rios have won City Council seats in Norwalk.
Ayala and Perez were running for four years seats, with Perez garnering the most votes, 1,530. Ayala was less than 100 votes behind at 1,455.
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jennifer Perez (N)
|1,530
|24.94%
|Tony Ayala (N)
|1,455
|23.72%
|Esperanza “Espie” Free (N)
|946
|15.42%
|Enrique Aranda (N)
|857
|13.97%
|Candy Martinez (N)
|468
|7.63%
|Harvey Cardenas (N)
|273
|4.45%
|Marcel A. Mercado (N)
|238
|3.88%
|Debbie Martinez (N)
|193
|3.15%
|Jamie E. Armenta (N)
|174
|2.84%
|Margarita Rios (N)
|2,242
|64.24%
|Ken Menchaca (N)
|956
|27.39%
|Alberto “Xzevious” Uribe (N)
|292
