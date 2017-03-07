GRADUATION

Tony Ayala, Jennifer Perez, and Margarita Rios Win Council Seats in Norwalk

By Brian Hews

With 18/19 precincts reporting, Tony Ayala, Jennifer Perez, and Margarita Rios have won City Council seats in Norwalk.

Ayala and Perez were running for four years seats, with Perez garnering the most votes, 1,530. Ayala was less than 100 votes behind at 1,455.

 

Norwalk City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Jennifer Perez (N) 1,530 24.94%
Tony Ayala (N) 1,455 23.72%
Esperanza “Espie” Free (N) 946 15.42%
Enrique Aranda (N) 857 13.97%
Candy Martinez (N) 468 7.63%
Harvey Cardenas (N) 273 4.45%
Marcel A. Mercado (N) 238 3.88%
Debbie Martinez (N) 193 3.15%
Jamie E. Armenta (N) 174 2.84%
18 of 19 precincts reporting (94.74%) | Vote for no more than two
Margarita Rios was running for the unexpired seat with the term ending March 19, 2019, she blew the field away garnerinf 2,242 votes. Ken Menchaca came in a distant second with 956 votes.
Norwalk City Special Municipal Election Member of the City Council (Unexpired Term Ending March 19, 2019)
Candidate(s) Votes Percent
Margarita Rios (N) 2,242 64.24%
Ken Menchaca (N) 956 27.39%
Alberto “Xzevious” Uribe (N) 292

