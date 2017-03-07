HMG-CN Will Post Real Time Election Results After Polls Close

Bell City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 307 28.29% 301 27.74% 279 25.71% 198 18.25%

Bellflower City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 1,318 31.11% 1,171 27.64% 963 22.73% 429 10.13% 355 8.38%

Cudahy City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 70 24.14% 58 20.00% 53 18.28% 45 15.52% 40 13.79% 10 3.45% 8 2.76% 4 1.38% 2 .69%

Huntington Park City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 541 34.35% 444 28.19% 183 11.62% 145 9.21% 132 8.38% 130 8.25%

La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District

Votes Percent 124 34.25% 81 22.38% 80 22.10% 77 21.27%

0 of 2 precincts reporting ( .00%)

La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 2nd District

Votes Percent 258 54.89% 212 45.11%

Lakewood City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 2,419 26.05% 2,292 24.68% 2,230 24.02% 1,139 12.27% 838 9.03% 367 3.95%

CANNABIS REGULATION AFTER CITIZEN INPUT, TAXATION AND ENFORCEMENT. PROPOSITION M. Shall an ordinance providing for enforcement, taxation and regulation of cannabis and/or cannabis products (cannabis) by: 1) providing that the City Council retains the authority to amend existing and adopt new regulations regarding cannabis activity in the City after conducting public hearings regarding various aspects of the commercialization of cannabis and medical cannabis, and giving priority in the processing of applications to existing medical marijuana dispensaries operating in compliance with current City law; 2) authorizing criminal penalties, nuisance abatement, increased civil fines and disconnection of water and power utilities for unauthorized cannabis activities; and 3) establishing new business taxes, effective January 1, 2018, including taxes of $100 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis sales and $50 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from medical cannabis sales, $10 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis transportation, testing or research, and $20 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis manufacturing, cultivation or other commercialization of cannabis; be adopted? Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure M

Votes Percent 53,746 76.99% 16,067 23.01%

110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast

CANNABIS ACTIVITY PERMITS, REGULATION AND TAXATION. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE N. Shall an ordinance establishing a City permitting program for cannabis activity, prioritizing existing medical marijuana businesses compliant with current City law (MMBs) and maintaining 135 dispensaries in the City unless increased by the City Council, including by: 1) authorizing the City to issue permits for cannabis activity including cultivation, manufacture and sale of medical cannabis; 2) providing existing compliant MMBs a limited time to register for initial permits for specified cannabis activity and other priority in the permitting process; 3) allowing permitted cannabis activity in certain non-residential zones; 4) providing operational standards and minimum-distance requirements from schools and other sites; 5) authorizing fines and other penalties for non-permitted cannabis activity but limit enforcement procedures for violations of the ordinance by permit holders; and 6) allowing permittees to operate as adult use marijuana businesses and impose a tax of $80 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from adult use marijuana sales if state law changes to allow non-medical adult use of marijuana; be adopted? Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure N

Votes Percent 30,664 45.18% 37,209 54.82%

110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast

MAXIMUM TERM OF HARBOR DEPARTMENT LEASES. CHARTER AMENDMENT P. Shall the City Charter be amended to increase the maximum term for franchises, concessions, permits, licenses and leases that may be entered into by the Harbor Department from the current maximum of 50 years to a new maximum of 66 years, to be consistent with recent changes to state law? Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure P

Votes Percent 38,747 59.97% 25,865 40.03%

110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast

BUILDING MORATORIUM; RESTRICTIONS ON GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENTS; REQUIRED REVIEW OF GENERAL PLAN. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE S. Shall an ordinance amending City laws related to the General Plan, including to: 1) impose a two-year moratorium on projects seeking General Plan amendments or zone or height-district changes resulting in more intense land use, an increase in density or height, or a loss of zoned open space, agricultural or industrial areas, with exceptions including for affordable housing projects and projects for which vested rights have accrued; 2) prohibit geographic amendments to the General Plan unless the affected area has significant social, economic or physical identity (defined as encompassing an entire community or district plan area, specific plan area, neighborhood council area or at least 15 acres); 3) require systematic, public review of the General Plan every five years; 4) prohibit project applicants from completing environmental impact reports for the City; 5) require the City make findings of General Plan consistency for planning amendments, project approvals and permit decisions; and 6) prohibit certain parking variances; be adopted? Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure S

Votes Percent 27,790 39.03% 43,406 60.97%

110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Mayor

Votes Percent 59,423 81.14% 5,559 7.59% 2,310 3.15% 1,252 1.71% 1,057 1.44% 838 1.14% 807 1.10% 637 .87% 504 .69% 497 .68% 347 .47%

110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District

Votes Percent 2,641 53.20% 1,630 32.84% 425 8.56% 268 5.40%

17 of 60 precincts reporting (28.33%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 3rd District

Votes Percent 3,930 100.00%

0 of 94 precincts reporting ( .00%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 5th District

Votes Percent 4,260 66.75% 1,812 28.39% 310 4.86%

7 of 115 precincts reporting (6.09%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 7th District

Votes Percent 1,206 28.92% 976 23.41% 347 8.32% 339 8.13% 258 6.19% 205 4.92% 163 3.91% 125 3.00% 86 2.06% 80 1.92% 59 1.41% 55 1.32% 51 1.22% 48 1.15% 39 .94% 39 .94% 35 .84% 21 .50% 20 .48% 18 .43%

4 of 86 precincts reporting (4.65%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 9th District

Votes Percent 1,256 67.60% 327 17.60% 275 14.80%

10 of 62 precincts reporting (16.13%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 11th District

Votes Percent 4,738 68.47% 1,277 18.45% 905 13.08%

7 of 125 precincts reporting (5.60%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 13th District

Votes Percent 3,739 70.31% 485 9.12% 442 8.31% 376 7.07% 153 2.88% 123 2.31%

10 of 88 precincts reporting (11.36%)

Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 15th District

Votes Percent 2,449 74.62% 617 18.80% 216 6.58%

Norwalk City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council

Votes Percent 1,077 25.08% 1,007 23.45% 633 14.74% 564 13.13% 370 8.62% 188 4.38% 176 4.10% 151 3.52% 128 2.98%

9 of 19 precincts reporting (47.37%) | Vote for no more than two

Norwalk City Special Municipal Election Member of the City Council (Unexpired Term Ending March 19, 2019)

Votes Percent 1,576 64.96% 653 26.92% 197 8.12%

