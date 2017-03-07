HMG-CN Will Post Real Time Election Results After Polls Close
Bell City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Alicia Romero (N)
|307
|28.29%
|Ana Maria Quintana (N)
|301
|27.74%
|Violeta Alvarez (N)
|279
|25.71%
|Susana Lopez (N)
|198
|18.25%
Bellflower City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Dan Koops (N)
|1,318
|31.11%
|Juan F. Garza (N)
|1,171
|27.64%
|Robert “Bob” Wilson (N)
|963
|22.73%
|John Paul Drayer (N)
|429
|10.13%
|Rene E. Mejia (N)
|355
|8.38%
Cudahy City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Chris Garcia (N)
|70
|24.14%
|Elizabeth Rodriguez (N)
|58
|20.00%
|Jack M. Guerrero (N)
|53
|18.28%
|Martin U. Fuentes (N)
|45
|15.52%
|Sergio Vasquez (N)
|40
|13.79%
|Jessica Ramirez (N)
|10
|3.45%
|Adam Alexander Ochoa (N)
|8
|2.76%
|Jesus Ruiz Lopez (N)
|4
|1.38%
|Carlos Fragoso (N)
|2
|.69%
Huntington Park City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Karina Macias (N)
|541
|34.35%
|Manuel “Manny” Avila (N)
|444
|28.19%
|Kerry Porter (N)
|183
|11.62%
|Valentin Palos Amezquita (N)
|145
|9.21%
|Laura M. Herrera (N)
|132
|8.38%
|Alex Reynoso (N)
|130
|8.25%
La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|John Lewis (N)
|124
|34.25%
|Jim Emmerling (N)
|81
|22.38%
|Tony Aiello (N)
|80
|22.10%
|Diane Gramajo (N)
|77
|21.27%
0 of 2 precincts reporting ( .00%)
La Mirada City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 2nd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Andrew Sarega (N)
|258
|54.89%
|Pauline L. Deal (N)
|212
|45.11%
Lakewood City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Todd Rogers (N)
|2,419
|26.05%
|Steve Croft (N)
|2,292
|24.68%
|Diane Dubois (N)
|2,230
|24.02%
|Gregory “Greg” Slaughter (N)
|1,139
|12.27%
|Justin Rodriguez (N)
|838
|9.03%
|Connor Russell Gafford (N)
|367
|3.95%
Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure M
CANNABIS REGULATION AFTER CITIZEN INPUT, TAXATION AND ENFORCEMENT. PROPOSITION M. Shall an ordinance providing for enforcement, taxation and regulation of cannabis and/or cannabis products (cannabis) by: 1) providing that the City Council retains the authority to amend existing and adopt new regulations regarding cannabis activity in the City after conducting public hearings regarding various aspects of the commercialization of cannabis and medical cannabis, and giving priority in the processing of applications to existing medical marijuana dispensaries operating in compliance with current City law; 2) authorizing criminal penalties, nuisance abatement, increased civil fines and disconnection of water and power utilities for unauthorized cannabis activities; and 3) establishing new business taxes, effective January 1, 2018, including taxes of $100 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis sales and $50 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from medical cannabis sales, $10 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis transportation, testing or research, and $20 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from cannabis manufacturing, cultivation or other commercialization of cannabis; be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|53,746
|76.99%
|No
|16,067
|23.01%
110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast
Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure N
CANNABIS ACTIVITY PERMITS, REGULATION AND TAXATION. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE N. Shall an ordinance establishing a City permitting program for cannabis activity, prioritizing existing medical marijuana businesses compliant with current City law (MMBs) and maintaining 135 dispensaries in the City unless increased by the City Council, including by: 1) authorizing the City to issue permits for cannabis activity including cultivation, manufacture and sale of medical cannabis; 2) providing existing compliant MMBs a limited time to register for initial permits for specified cannabis activity and other priority in the permitting process; 3) allowing permitted cannabis activity in certain non-residential zones; 4) providing operational standards and minimum-distance requirements from schools and other sites; 5) authorizing fines and other penalties for non-permitted cannabis activity but limit enforcement procedures for violations of the ordinance by permit holders; and 6) allowing permittees to operate as adult use marijuana businesses and impose a tax of $80 per each $1,000 of gross receipts from adult use marijuana sales if state law changes to allow non-medical adult use of marijuana; be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|30,664
|45.18%
|No
|37,209
|54.82%
110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast
Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure P
MAXIMUM TERM OF HARBOR DEPARTMENT LEASES. CHARTER AMENDMENT P. Shall the City Charter be amended to increase the maximum term for franchises, concessions, permits, licenses and leases that may be entered into by the Harbor Department from the current maximum of 50 years to a new maximum of 66 years, to be consistent with recent changes to state law?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|38,747
|59.97%
|No
|25,865
|40.03%
110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast
Los Angeles City Municipal Election – Measure S
BUILDING MORATORIUM; RESTRICTIONS ON GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENTS; REQUIRED REVIEW OF GENERAL PLAN. INITIATIVE ORDINANCE S. Shall an ordinance amending City laws related to the General Plan, including to: 1) impose a two-year moratorium on projects seeking General Plan amendments or zone or height-district changes resulting in more intense land use, an increase in density or height, or a loss of zoned open space, agricultural or industrial areas, with exceptions including for affordable housing projects and projects for which vested rights have accrued; 2) prohibit geographic amendments to the General Plan unless the affected area has significant social, economic or physical identity (defined as encompassing an entire community or district plan area, specific plan area, neighborhood council area or at least 15 acres); 3) require systematic, public review of the General Plan every five years; 4) prohibit project applicants from completing environmental impact reports for the City; 5) require the City make findings of General Plan consistency for planning amendments, project approvals and permit decisions; and 6) prohibit certain parking variances; be adopted?
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|27,790
|39.03%
|No
|43,406
|60.97%
110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%) | Majority of votes cast
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Mayor
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Eric Garcetti (N)
|59,423
|81.14%
|Mitchell Jack Schwartz (N)
|5,559
|7.59%
|David Hernandez (N)
|2,310
|3.15%
|Dennis Richter (N)
|1,252
|1.71%
|Diane “Pinky” Harman (N)
|1,057
|1.44%
|YJ J Draiman (N)
|838
|1.14%
|David “Zuma Dogg” Saltsburg (N)
|807
|1.10%
|Eric Preven (N)
|637
|.87%
|Yuval Kremer (N)
|504
|.69%
|Frantz Pierre (N)
|497
|.68%
|Paul E. Amori (N)
|347
|.47%
110 of 1,396 precincts reporting (7.88%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 1st District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Gilbert “Gil” Cedillo (N)
|2,641
|53.20%
|Joe Bray-Ali (N)
|1,630
|32.84%
|Giovany Hernandez (N)
|425
|8.56%
|Jesse Rosas (N)
|268
|5.40%
17 of 60 precincts reporting (28.33%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 3rd District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Bob Blumenfield (N)
|3,930
|100.00%
0 of 94 precincts reporting ( .00%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 5th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Paul Koretz (N)
|4,260
|66.75%
|Jesse Max Creed (N)
|1,812
|28.39%
|Mark Matthew Herd (N)
|310
|4.86%
7 of 115 precincts reporting (6.09%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 7th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Karo Torossian (N)
|1,206
|28.92%
|Monica Rodriguez (N)
|976
|23.41%
|Mónica Ratliff (N)
|347
|8.32%
|Art Miner (N)
|339
|8.13%
|Venessa Martinez (N)
|258
|6.19%
|Dale Gibson (N)
|205
|4.92%
|Fred A. Flores (N)
|163
|3.91%
|Olga Ayala (N)
|125
|3.00%
|Nicole Chase (N)
|86
|2.06%
|Mike Schaefer (N)
|80
|1.92%
|Mark Reed (N)
|59
|1.41%
|Krystee Clark (N)
|55
|1.32%
|Carlos Lara (N)
|51
|1.22%
|John T. Higginson (N)
|48
|1.15%
|Bonnie D. Corwin (N)
|39
|.94%
|Franki Marie Becerra (N)
|39
|.94%
|David Jesse Barron (N)
|35
|.84%
|Connie Saunders (N)
|21
|.50%
|José G. Castillo (N)
|20
|.48%
|Terrence “Terry” Gomes (N)
|18
|.43%
4 of 86 precincts reporting (4.65%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 9th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Curren D. Price, Jr. (N)
|1,256
|67.60%
|Jorge Nuño (N)
|327
|17.60%
|Adriana Cabrera (N)
|275
|14.80%
10 of 62 precincts reporting (16.13%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 11th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Mike Bonin (N)
|4,738
|68.47%
|Mark Ryavec (N)
|1,277
|18.45%
|Robin Rudisill (N)
|905
|13.08%
7 of 125 precincts reporting (5.60%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 13th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Mitch O’Farrell (N)
|3,739
|70.31%
|David De La Torre (N)
|485
|9.12%
|Sylvie Shain (N)
|442
|8.31%
|Jessica Salans (N)
|376
|7.07%
|Doug Haines (N)
|153
|2.88%
|Bill Zide (N)
|123
|2.31%
10 of 88 precincts reporting (11.36%)
Los Angeles City Municipal Election Member of the City Council, 15th District
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Joe Buscaino (N)
|2,449
|74.62%
|Caney Arnold (N)
|617
|18.80%
|Noel Gould (N)
|216
|6.58%
Norwalk City General Municipal Election Member of the City Council
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Jennifer Perez (N)
|1,077
|25.08%
|Tony Ayala (N)
|1,007
|23.45%
|Esperanza “Espie” Free (N)
|633
|14.74%
|Enrique Aranda (N)
|564
|13.13%
|Candy Martinez (N)
|370
|8.62%
|Harvey Cardenas (N)
|188
|4.38%
|Marcel A. Mercado (N)
|176
|4.10%
|Debbie Martinez (N)
|151
|3.52%
|Jamie E. Armenta (N)
|128
|2.98%
9 of 19 precincts reporting (47.37%) | Vote for no more than two
Norwalk City Special Municipal Election Member of the City Council (Unexpired Term Ending March 19, 2019)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Margarita Rios (N)
|1,576
|64.96%
|Ken Menchaca (N)
|653
|26.92%
|Alberto “Xzevious” Uribe (N)
|197
|8.12%
Norwalk City Special Municipal Election Member of the City Council (Unexpired Term Ending March 19, 2019)
|Candidate(s)
|Votes
|Percent
|Margarita Rios (N)
|1,576
|64.96%
|Ken Menchaca (N)
|653
|26.92%
|Alberto “Xzevious” Uribe (N)
|197
|8.12%
