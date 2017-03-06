Man in Hawaiian Gardens Trapped on Roof After Fleeing From Police

From NBC

A half-naked man was perched on top of an apartment complex roof during a standoff with police on Monday evening.

The man was pacing back and forth on top of the complex located in the 22000 block of Hawaiian Avenue in Hawaiian Gardens, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s station in Lakewood.

The standoff started around 7:45 p.m. The man was wanted for violating a restraining order and was refusing to come down, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Firefighters set up airbags on the ground in case he decided to jump. A rescue team and crisis negotiators removed the man from the roof at around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Mental health care was provided to him, authorities said.

