Valley Christian High School Football Team Honored by Cerritos City Council

The Valley Christian High School Crusaders football team was recognized by the Cerritos City Council on being named the Olympic League Champions.

Crowned the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 9 champions, the Crusaders qualified to compete in the CIF State Division 3A Regional Football Championship, where the team finished in second place.

The Crusaders won the CIF Southern Section Olympic League Championship and finished with a league best record of 4-0 and a season overall record of 12-3. This is the team’s third championship title and first since 1995.

Coach Woodie Grayson, members of the coaching staff and team players accepted the accolades.

