Man Shot and Killed in Bellflower on Sunday

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 9400 block of Rosecrans Avenue, Bellflower, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult on Sunday at 5″09 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
There is no additional information available at this time.
HMG-CN will update when available.
