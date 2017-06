Diego Castillo of Hawaiian Gardens Dies in Car Accident

Hawaiian Gardens resident Deigo Castillo, 19, was injured when the car he was driving slammed into a tree on Denni St. south of Chelsea Court in Cypress on Wednesday, Feb. 22, shortly after 10 p.m.

Castillo was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, where he died shortly after 11:30 p.m. the same evening.

The Cypress Police Department is investigating the incident.

