Teen Who Posted Threats Arrested at Lakewood High School

From CBS News

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old Lakewood High School student who deputies suspect of posting an image of himself holding what appeared to be handgun, along with a message warning fellow students not to go to school, was in custody Wednesday.

The image was posted on Monday evening on Instagram, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Ronnie Borges with the Lakewood Station.

Students and parents saw the post and someone called the station to report it, Borges said.

Deputies identified the teen, went to his home and found a pellet gun that is believed to be the one he held in the posting, the detective said.

See story

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments