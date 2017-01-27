SR-91 Closures for Pavement Rehabilitation

CERRITOS – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close westbound State Route 91 (SR-91) Carmenita Road off-ramp from Friday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m. to Monday, January 29 at 5:00 a.m. for a pavement rehabilitation project. In addition, on westbound SR-91 crews will close up to two lanes from Walker Street to Carmenita Road. During the lane closures, the carpool lane will be considered a regular lane.

Night time closures are necessary to minimize traffic delays and provide a safe work zone for construction crews and motorists while working along SR-91. USS Cal Builders, Inc. is the contractor on this 16.5 million project. Detour signs will be posted for motorists’ convenience. Expect delays along the route during this time. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be work Zone Alert.”