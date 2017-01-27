Metro Invites Public to Scooping Meeting on Jan. 26 for Project to Improve Access to Alameda Side of Union Station

Metro is inviting the public to a scoping meeting on Thursday, January 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.in Union Station’s Historic Ticketing Concourse to learn more about the Los Angeles Union Station Forecourt and Esplanade Improvements Project.

Metro is beginning the environmental study for the project, which aims to make it easier and safer to reach Union Station with enhanced pedestrian and bicycle access to surrounding communities. The meeting is a chance for stakeholders to learn more about the study and offer their input about issues they want Metro to examine in the report.

Improvements proposed are:

A pedestrian and bicycle esplanade on the east side of Alameda Street.

Widened sidewalks on the west side of Alameda Street, which would eliminate one southbound lane on the street.

Replacing the 60-space parking lot on the north side of Union Station into a civic space with sustainable components and seating space.

A reconfigured entrance to LAUS to accommodate an enhanced crosswalk across Alameda to the El Pueblo Historic Monument.

To accommodate a larger crosswalk, the partial closure of Los Angeles Street at Alameda/El Pueblo.

A new curbside drop-off zone for Union Station at select locations along Alameda Street, which would eliminate one northbound lane of traffic.

Parking for tourist buses at El Pueblo along the eastern side of Arcadia Street between Alameda and Spring Street.

Los Angeles Union Station is located at 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, 90012, and can easily be reached via the Red/Purple Line subway and the Gold Line, as well as numerous bus lines and Metrolink.

Plan your trip at metro.net or by calling (323) GO-Metro (323) 466-3876. Parking is available in the Union Station underground garage for $8 dollars.

All Metro meetings are held in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible facilities. Spanish and Mandarin translation will be provided. All requests for other ADA accommodations and translations must be made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date; please call the project information line at (213) 922-2499 or California Relay Service at 711.

For more information on the project please call Metro at (213) 922-3084 or e-mail [email protected] or visit www.metro.net/unionstation .

About Metro

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) is unique among the nation’s transportation agencies. Created in 1993, Metro is a multimodal transportation agency that transports about 1.3 million passengers daily on a fleet of 2,200 clean air buses and six rail lines. The agency also oversees bus, rail, highway and other mobility-related building projects and leads transportation planning and programming for Los Angeles County.

Stay informed by following Metro on The Source and El Pasajero at metro.net, facebook.com/losangelesmetro, twitter.com/metrolosangeles and twitter.com/metroLAalerts and instagram.com/metrolosangeles.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments