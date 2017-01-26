Socialize

La Mirada Crime Summary

Jan. 16, 2017 – Jan. 22, 2017
> Aggravated Assault
>       • A suspect was arrested after he threatened two individuals with a knife as they attempted to stop him from stealing a vehicle on the 16500 block of Knott Ave.  No injuries were sustained during incident.
> Residential Burglary
>       • A late night burglary was reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Av.  All property was recovered and the suspect was arrested.
> Other Structure Burglary
>       • A cargo trailer was broken into overnight on the 15500 block of Industry Cir.  The exact loss is yet to be determined.
>       • An early morning burglary was reported on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy.
>       • Various pairs of glasses were reported stolen during an early morning burglary on the 12800 block of Valley View Ave.
>       • An early morning door smash burglary was reported on the 12600 block of La Mirada Blvd.  The exact loss is yet to be determined.
>       • A wallet and keys were stolen from a locker on the 13900 block of Beach Bl.
> Vehicle Burglary
>       • Two daytime window smash burglaries were reported on the 12000 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.
> Grand Theft
>       • Two overnight thefts were reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave.  A set of rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
> Grand Theft Vehicle
>       • A SUV was stolen on the 14900 block of Gagely Dr.  The vehicle has since been recovered by Temple Sheriff’s.
>       • A SUV was stolen on the 14500 block of Leffingwell Rd.  The vehicle has since been recovered by Ontario P.D.
>       • A sedan was recovered on the 14200 block of Valley View Ave.  The vehicle was reported stolen from La Habra P.D.
>       • A sedan was recovered on the 14900 block of Gagely Dr.  The vehicle was reported stolen from Lakewood Sheriff’s.

