La Mirada Crime Summary

Jan. 16, 2017 – Jan. 22, 2017

> Aggravated Assault

> • A suspect was arrested after he threatened two individuals with a knife as they attempted to stop him from stealing a vehicle on the 16500 block of Knott Ave. No injuries were sustained during incident.

> Residential Burglary

> • A late night burglary was reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Av. All property was recovered and the suspect was arrested.

> Other Structure Burglary

> • A cargo trailer was broken into overnight on the 15500 block of Industry Cir. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

> • An early morning burglary was reported on the 15000 block of Imperial Hwy.

> • Various pairs of glasses were reported stolen during an early morning burglary on the 12800 block of Valley View Ave.

> • An early morning door smash burglary was reported on the 12600 block of La Mirada Blvd. The exact loss is yet to be determined.

> • A wallet and keys were stolen from a locker on the 13900 block of Beach Bl.

> Vehicle Burglary

> • Two daytime window smash burglaries were reported on the 12000 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.

> Grand Theft

> • Two overnight thefts were reported on the 16100 block of Rosecrans Ave. A set of rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

> Grand Theft Vehicle

> • A SUV was stolen on the 14900 block of Gagely Dr. The vehicle has since been recovered by Temple Sheriff’s.

> • A SUV was stolen on the 14500 block of Leffingwell Rd. The vehicle has since been recovered by Ontario P.D.

> • A sedan was recovered on the 14200 block of Valley View Ave. The vehicle was reported stolen from La Habra P.D.

> • A sedan was recovered on the 14900 block of Gagely Dr. The vehicle was reported stolen from Lakewood Sheriff’s.

