Gang Shooting in Norwalk at The Plaza Near Rosecrans and Pioneer Boulevard

Authorities are investigating a possible gang shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon near a shopping center.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Norwalk station responded at 2:45 p.m. to shots fired at 11637 The Plaza near Rosecrans Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard, Lt. Jeff Dusky said.

When deputies arrived on scene, no suspect or victim were located, he said.

Witnesses, however, described a man with a handgun who approached and shot at another man as he ate.

The gunman shot at least three rounds, Dusky said, but none struck the other man.

After the incident, the two men ran in opposite directions, Dusky said.

They were described as being in their teens or early 20s.

Shell casings were recovered at the location, and the incident is being investigated by Operation Safe Streets, the sheriff’s gang investigation unit.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments