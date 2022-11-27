Publish a Name Change

Name change:

You need the name of a newspaper to publish your request in:

The court requires you to publish your request in the notices section of a newspaper. You need the name of the newspaper where you plan to publish to complete these forms.

La Mirada Lamplighter is a legally adjudicated newspaper and can publish your name change, we are on the approved list you can obtain at the court.

We charge $199 total, the notice must run four times.

You will need to fill out these forms:

Petition for Change of Name (form NC-100)

Attachment to Petition for Change of Name (form NC-110) (and attach it to the NC-100)

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (form NC-120)

Civil Case Cover Sheet (form CM-010) (some courts do not require this form)

Decree Changing Name Form (form NC-130) (fill out the boxes at the top and Item 3)

You will need to pay a fee when you file the forms ($435 – $450).

If you can’t afford the fee, fill out another form to ask for a fee waiver.

The notice must run four times, after the four weeks are over we will mail you a sworn, signed affidavit which you take to the court to file.

Tags: Name change Los Angeles County, name change.