Publish a Name Change

You need the name of a newspaper to publish your request in:
The court requires you to publish your request in the notices section of a newspaper. You need the name of the newspaper where you plan to publish to complete these forms.
La Mirada Lamplighter is a legally adjudicated newspaper and can publish your name change, we are on the approved list you can obtain at the court.
We charge $199 total, the notice must run four times.
You will need to fill out these forms:
You will need to pay a fee when you file the forms ($435 – $450).
If you can’t afford the fee, fill out another form to ask for a fee waiver.
The notice must run four times, after the four weeks are over we will mail you a sworn, signed affidavit which you take to the court to file.
