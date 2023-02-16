55 Freeway Construction to Widen

February 16, 2023

The first construction of a project to widen the 55 Freeway between the 405 and 5 freeways is getting bigger.

Crews have finished demolition work around the freeway’s bridge over MacArthur Boulevard, which made space for adding another southbound lane and a new foundation for the expanded section of the bridge is expected to start soon.

The nearly half-billion project will add a second carpool lane and a new regular lane in both directions to the headache portion between the 405 and the 5.

Existing lanes are expected to remain open, and there will be only a few overnight closures, Orange County Transportation Authority officials have said.

18 bridges spanning the roadway are being rebuilt.

Completion is expected in 2026.

You can get information and regular updates at Facebook.com/55FWYProject and octa.net.

