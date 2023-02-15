Rep. Linda Sánchez Delivers Over $15 Million to Local Cities to Fund Projects

February 15, 2023

WHITTIER, CA – On Monday, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) delivered a check in the amount of $2.5 million to Water Replenishment District (WRD), funding she secured as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The funding Congresswoman Sánchez secured for WRD will help ongoing efforts to deliver clean, safe drinking water to the region.

But money secured by Rep. Sánchez did not stop there.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was signed by President Biden in December and included funding for community projects that were requested by residents, organizations, and local partners in the 38th Congressional District.

In addition to this project, Congresswoman Sánchez delivered funding for the following community projects:

$3 million for the City of Artesia. The funding will be used to transform an unused parcel of land at the Artesia Botanical Gardens into usable park space for residents to enjoy. The City of Artesia will maintain the existing forest area and enhance it with educational features to teach children and families about caring for plants and trees, California’s climate, and the benefits of preserving forestry.

$1.420 million for the City of Hawaiian Gardens. The funding will be used to upgrade athletic facilities, fields, and concession stands at parks and sports fields across the City of Hawaiian Gardens. The goal of these upgrades is to provide safe recreational facilities for the community to enjoy.

$2.5 million for the City of La Mirada. The funding will be used to construct landscaped median improvements in the City of La Mirada, which will improve traffic safety, enhance the aesthetics of the streetscape, and provide ecological and environmental benefits.

$2.2 million for the City of Montebello. This funding will be used to upgrade radio systems used by the City of Montebello’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and public safety agencies. Better radio communications will help ensure first responders, fire, and law enforcement professionals can communicate effectively in situations that often mean the difference between life or death.

$977,000 for the City of Norwalk. This funding will be used to upgrade radio systems used by the City of Montebello’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and public safety agencies. Better radio communications will help ensure first responders, fire, and law enforcement professionals can communicate effectively in situations that often mean the difference between life or death.

$2.2 million for the Norwalk La-Mirada Unified School District (NLMUSD).

One of the cornerstones of NLMUSD is the Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways and Dual Enrollment access to college-based curriculum for college credit. This funding will help NLMUSD build a virtual learning environment so that students in CTE pathways, Dual Enrollment, and other programs can have remote access to educational materials on demand.

$1.050 million for the City of Pico Rivera. The funding will be used to transform an underutilized and blighted bus depot into a colorful and vibrant neighborhood park that features 14 new canopy trees and drought resistant native landscaping, a grassy knoll and performance amphitheater, decorative fencing, creative solar panel shade structures, a butterfly garden, community-based artwork, children’s play areas, free Wi-Fi hotspot, and more. The PAD Park will also commit space dedicated to incubating small, home-grown businesses such as galleries, cafés, bakeries, and other vendors.

$2.2 million for the City of Santa Fe Springs. The funding will be used to bring Water Well No. 12 into operation and provide safe, affordable drinking water for residents and businesses. Water Well No. 12 was constructed in 2015 but has never been in operation due to its inability to pass state and federal drinking water standards.

$750,000 for the City of Whittier. The funding will be used to convert eight acres of underutilized property at Whittier Union High School’s Sierra Education Complex into shared community recreation space. When complete, the space can be used for youth sports programs that serve more than 2,000 young people annually.

$2,500,000 for Water Replenishment District of Southern California. The funding will be used to treat three PFAS-affected wells, helping to ensure residents of Whittier, Montebello, and La Habra have access to clean drinking water.

City Manager Steve Carmona told HMG-CN, “The city council and residents are extremely grateful for Congresswoman Sanchez leadership in bringing this funding to our community. We are very excited to being work at the park and create an entertainment hub in the community.”

Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio commented, “We are truly grateful that Congresswoman Linda Sanchez requested and secured federal funding to improve parks and sports fields in the City of Hawaiian Gardens. As a result of her efforts, the city will have much needed resources to upgrade local parks and schools and to provide safe and fun activities for our youth and the broader community.”

Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo told HMG-CN, “The City of Artesia is extremely grateful to our former Congresswoman Linda Sanchez for obtaining funding for our Botanical Garden. We are also eager to work with our new Congresswoman Michelle Steel to implement the project. Though we did receive federal funds for the garden, we still need additional funding to complete the project.”

Artesia City Manager Aldo Schindler added, “We’ll be seeking state and additional federal funds. We’re excited to work on a unique park that will feature a themed nature walk including native and drought-tolerant plants with educational signage, a trail through the existing forested area with a deck, a driveway for emergency and ADA access and drop-offs, a new 3,000 square foot community building, with an attached 1,500 square foot open pavilion for events, construction of a new community stage for theater productions and special events, and new turf in front of the stage area; entry plaza and central plaza between the forest area and turf; small maintenance shed; planting of trees and native, drought-tolerant plants throughout the property.”

La Mirada City Manager Jeff Boynton commented, “Leffingwell Road is one of the few remaining arterial streets in La Mirada without median landscaping. We appreciate the funding secured by Congresswoman Linda Sanchez to assist with this key project, which will provide safety and aesthetic improvements for the benefit of motorists and our community.”

