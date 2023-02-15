Montebello High, Middle Schools Locked Down During LASD Investigation

February 15, 2023

A high school and middle school in Montebello were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity.

Both Montebello High School and Montebello Area Intermediate School were locked down because of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation nearby, the city tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

There was no immediate threat to students or staff, and the city police department was monitoring the situation, according to the city.

CITY OF MONTEBELLO: Montebello High and Intermediate school campuses closed. Students sent home. LA County Sheriffs are conducting a focused search.

