Rep. Linda Sánchez delivers $2.5 million to Water Replenishment District

February 13, 2023

WHITTIER, CA – On Monday, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) delivered a check in the amount of $2.5 million to Water Replenishment District (WRD), funding she secured as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The funding Congresswoman Sánchez secured for WRD will help ongoing efforts to deliver clean, safe drinking water to the region.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was signed by President Biden in December and included funding for community projects that were requested by residents, organizations, and local partners in the 38th Congressional District.

Congresswoman Sánchez secured a total of $28.4 million for 15 community projects in her district.

“You can’t have healthy communities if you don’t have access to clean, safe drinking water. That is why the work WRD does is so important,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “This check represents the incredible partnership between WRD and the federal government. Together, with our partners in local and state government, we remain committed to ensuring that our communities not only have access to clean water today, but are set up for a healthy future, too.”

“Rep. Linda Sánchez is a true a water warrior. She understands the importance of making every drop of water count,” said WRD President John D. S. Allen. “We are grateful to Rep. Sánchez for selecting WRD’s well remediation project for funding. This project will keep water wells online and help protect the region against droughts.”

Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez continued: “This funding will be used to remove harmful chemicals from our water supply and ensure WRD can provide safe, clean water for residents. I am proud to be here today to deliver this funding, and I will keep fighting to ensure our communities get the resources they need and deserve.”

