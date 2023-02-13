Eight Middle Schools in Local Districts Named 2023 Schools to Watch

February 13, 2023

DOWNEY, CA Eight high-performing middle grade schools in the ABCUSD, Bassett Unified, El Rancho Unified and Norwalk-La Mirada Unified have been recognized this year by the California Schools to Watch program.

“Congratulations to these high-achieving schools for creating programs that promote the academic performance and healthy development of young people,” said Dr. Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools. “They engage their communities in supporting all students’ learning and growth and have developed organizational structures that ensure that students leave middle school prepared for success in high school.”

The schools are:

ABCUSD

Carmenita Middle School,

Haskell STEM Academy,

Ross Academy of Creative and Media Arts Middle School

and Tetzlaff Accelerated Learning Academy.

Bassett

Torch Middle School

El Rancho

The STEAM Academy @ Burke

Norwalk-La Mirada

Arlie F. Hutchinson Middle School, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

Los Alisos STEM Magnet Middle School, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District

The California Schools to Watch program is sponsored by the California Department of Education, the California League of Educators, and the California Middle Grades Alliance in association with The National Forum. To earn this designation, schools must complete an extensive application and host a site visit by middle grades experts. In order to retain the designation, each school is reevaluated every three years. For more information about the program, please visit the California League of Educators California Schools to Watch web page.

The 2023 schools will be recognized at the California Schools to Watch Celebration in Monterey on March 9, 2023.

