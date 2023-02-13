Armed Carjacking Pursuit Ends in Major Crash in Cerritos

February 13, 2023

Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a vehicle that had been carjacked by a person armed with a long rifle, authorities said.

CERRITOS, CA — Two people are in custody after a police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash early Monday.

Shortly after 7 a.m., L.A. County sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens that was carjacked Friday by a person armed with a long rifle.

The driver tried to escape but the deputies caught up to the vehicle and it struck a pole at 195th Street and Pioneer Boulevard in Cerritos catching fire.

The suspects fled the scene of the crash but were apprehended quickly and charged with vehicle theft, deputies said, adding the carjacking is under investigation.

