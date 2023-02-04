250 LBUSD Girls to Attend AAUW LB STEM Career Conference

STEM CONFERENCE: Over 250 7th and 8th grade girls will attend the 19th STEM Career Conference at Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science in Long Beach.

February 4, 2023

Staff Report

Since 2003, the American Association of University Women Long Beach has conducted an annual Career Conference for Long Beach Unified School District Title I middle school girls to inspire them to consider well-paying careers that utilize science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

On February 24, 2023, 250 7th and 8th grade girls will attend the 19th STEM Career Conference at Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science. Participating schools are Franklin Classical Middle School, Hamilton Middle School, Hughes Middle School, Jefferson Leadership Academies, Lindbergh STEM Academy, Muir Academy, Powell Academy for Success (K-8), Robinson Academy (K-8), Stephens Middle School, and Washington Middle School.

The Conference features ten female STEM professionals explaining about their careers in a hands-on workshop format. In addition, Keynote Speaker Leslie Gonzalez, a California Polytechnic Pomona graduate and a Developer at Technology Management Consultants, will share her journey in overcoming personal obstacles on her path to a career she loves.

The 2023 event sponsors include Port of Long Beach, Kirsten Larsen & Stephen Pruitt, Long Beach Utilities, MHP Structural Engineers, P2S Inc., SCS Engineers, Society of American Military Engineers/OC Post, Toyota/TABC, Inc., Technology Management Consultants and Teachers Association of Long Beach.

Over 2900 girls have attended the AAUW LB STEM Career Conferences. In 2021, AAUW LB completed a six-year study, in partnership with LBUSD, of the 2015 and 2016 participants’ post-conference STEM activity and aspirations which confirmed the effectiveness of the event. The report can be found at https://www.aauw-ca.org/energizing-potential/.

About AAUW Long Beach: AAUW Long Beach has been actively involved in the community since 1911. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy, with membership open to those with an AA degree or greater. For details about AAUW and the local branch, please visit www.aauw-longbeach.org.

Like this: Like Loading...