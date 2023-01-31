Supervisor Hahn to Celebrate New Pico Rivera Youth Center

January 31, 2023

The new Boys & Girls Club of Pico Rivera Clubhouse was made possible by $300k grant from Hahn

Pico Rivera, CA—Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn will be in Pico Rivera to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club of Pico Rivera Clubhouse. The new youth center was made possible by a $300,000 grant from Supervisor Hahn which covered necessary renovations to the building.

The new clubhouse was created in what was an unused 3,200 square foot building adjacent to Ruben Salazar High School. The Boys & Girls Club provides after-school and summer programs for youth that emphasize academic success, the development of good character, and the formation of healthy lifestyles. The clubhouse is meant to be a place where any young person can find safety and encouragement.

Who: Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

State Senator Bob Archuleta

Pico Rivera Mayor Erick Lutz and Councilmember Gustavo Cumacho

Pico Rivera Superintendent Dr. Marco Villegas

Boys and Girls Club of Whittier and Pico Rivera President Shannon Hammer

What: Ribbon cutting for Boys & Girls Club of Pico Rivera Clubhouse

Where: 9115 Balfour Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

When: January 31, 2023

3:00 pm

Like this: Like Loading...