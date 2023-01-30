Supervisor Janice Hahn Launches Re-Election Bid





Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Announces Re-Election Campaign with Backing of 24 Local Mayors, many Regional Leaders, and Working Families Organizations, Underscoring Wide-Ranging Support Across the 4th District



SAN PEDRO, CA — Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn officially launched her re-election campaign for L.A. County Supervisorial District 4. In a dominant demonstration of her wide-ranging support from prominent local leaders, Hahn is launching her campaign with the endorsements of 24 in-district Mayors, as well as state and federal leaders, along with prominent organizations representing working families.



In officially announcing her re-election campaign for L.A. County Supervisor, Janice Hahn released the following statement:



“My fight for the people of the 4th District is far from over. That’s why today, I’m ready and excited to announce that I am running for re-election to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. The battle to create transformative, positive, and lasting change on behalf of the hard-working people of L.A. County must go on – and I plan to be at the tip of the spear of this fight.”



Hahn added, “While the challenges are urgent – from homelessness to mental health to the housing crisis to the need for more good jobs, safer communities, cleaner air and a stronger economy – I know that together, we can meet this moment and build a better L.A. County for all people and every community.”



Upon formally kicking off her re-election bid, the Hahn for Supervisor campaign released a wave of initial endorsements, including:

• Los Angeles / Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council

• Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 11

• International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 36

• Ironworkers Local 433

• U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia

• California State Senator Lena Gonzalez

• California State Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco

• California State Assemblymember Lisa Calderon

• California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson

• Long Beach Mayor and Hahn for Supervisor Campaign Co-Chair Rex Richardson

• Commerce Mayor Oralia Rebollo

• Huntington Park Mayor Eddie Martinez

• Norwalk Mayor Ana Valencia

• Santa Fe Springs Mayor Juanita Martin

• Whittier Mayor Joe Vinitari

• Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo

• Avalon Mayor Ann Marshall

• Bell Mayor Monica Arroyo

• Bellflower Mayor Sonny Santa Ines

• Bell Gardens Mayor Alejandra Cortez

• Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo

• Cudahy Mayor Daisy Lomelli

• Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa

• Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio

• Maywood Mayor Frank Garcia

• Lomita Mayor Barry Waite

• Lynwood Mayor Oscar Flores

• Paramount Mayor Vilma Cuellar Stallings

• Pico Rivera Mayor Eric Lutz

• Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson

• Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff

• Signal Hill Mayor Tina Hansen

• South Gate Mayor Maria del Pilar Avalos

In endorsing Hahn’s re-election campaign, a number of prominent leaders and groups released the following statements:



“The Los Angeles / Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council is proud to announce our endorsement of Supervisor Janice Hahn. From the L.A. City Council to Congress to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Janice Hahn has been a force for good on behalf of workers. She’s worked to invest in infrastructure to create more good jobs and strengthen our economy, supported Project Labor Agreements, middle class wages, healthcare access and a pro-worker agenda. We look forward to helping ensure Janice Hahn is re-elected to the Board of Supervisors.”

—Los Angeles / Orange County Building and Construction Trades Council



“Supervisor Janice Hahn has been a strong ally, advocate and champion for the members of the Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters. That’s why we are pleased to enthusiastically endorse her re-election to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Janice Hahn has proven herself time and again as a voice for working people, and we look forward to continue working with her on the Board.”

—Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters



“The members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11 are pleased to stand with Janice Hahn, because she has always stood with us. For over 20 years, Janice has fought for working people, more family-sustaining good jobs, strong workers’ rights protections, infrastructure investments, healthcare, retirement security and more. She’s been a fearless leader for workers and we need her to keep up the fight for our members on the Board of Supervisors. Supervisor Hahn has our full support.”

—International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 11



“Janice Hahn has been a warrior for working people. She’s a trailblazer and a leader who has delivered for working women and men for decades. That’s why the members of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36 proudly endorse Janice Hahn’s re-election to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. She’s been there for us and we are proud to be there for her.”

—International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 36



“Janice Hahn has been a champion for the people. She brings heart, boundless energy and grit to the cause of advancing justice, equity and fairness for the people of L.A. County. A fighter for workers, our environment, our Port, disadvantaged and marginalized communities, Janice Hahn has dedicated her life’s work to protecting and lifting up the communities she represents. She is the voice of the people of the 4th District on the Board of Supervisors and we need her to keep up the fight for us. For these reasons and more, I am proud to endorse Janice Hahn for County Supervisor.”

– U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia



“For years, Janice Hahn has been at the forefront of the effort to enact innovative, forward-thinking and long-lasting positive change in our communities. Her experience and record is unrivaled and unmatched. We need Janice Hahn to continue leading the fight for a more equitable, fair and just L.A. County, which is why I am proud to endorse her re-election to the Board of Supervisors.”

– California State Senator Lena Gonzalez



“Janice Hahn is a friend and a mentor, but more importantly, she is a leader who cares deeply about the people she represents. As the former Mayor of Downey and now as a State Assemblymember representing the 64th District, I have seen firsthand her resolve and commitment to building stronger, healthier and safer communities. Janice has been a champion for the people of Downey, Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, South Whittier, Santa Fe Springs, La Mirada and Norwalk. We need Janice Hahn on the Board of Supervisors to continue delivering positive change to our communities. I am proud to endorse Janice Hahn for Supervisor.”

—California State Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco



“I’ve known Supervisor Janice Hahn for over 20 years and have seen firsthand her commitment to public service. Her top priority has always been ensuring her communities are represented fairly and equitably. Janice has been an extraordinarily effective leader for the people of L.A. County. Her commitment to working families is unyielding and her record of advancing solutions to complex challenges is expansive. From helping to create more middle class jobs to expanding affordable housing, protecting women’s rights, fighting climate change, and investing more in public schools, mental health services and safer communities all demonstrate her proven abilities. I am proud to endorse Janice Hahn’s re-election for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.”

—California State Assemblymember Lisa Calderon



“We need proven leaders on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. That’s why I am pleased to give my wholehearted support and endorsement to Janice Hahn’s re-election campaign. Janice Hahn has been a fearless, bold and effective leader for the people of the 4th Supervisorial District. From lifting up working families and creating more good paying jobs, to keeping our Port competitive, investing in education, increasing healthcare access, protecting our environment and building safer communities, Janice Hahn has been working for decades to deliver positive change in our communities.”

—California State Assemblymember Mike Gipson



“As someone who has worked together with Janice Hahn for years, I can attest firsthand to how she has dedicated her career to putting the people first. That’s why I’m thrilled to endorse Janice Hahn’s re-election for County Supervisor. Janice has been a champion for the people of Long Beach. From helping to house the unhoused, expanding affordable housing, keeping our Port competitive and creating more good paying jobs to addressing climate change and building a regional economy that works for everyone, Janice Hahn has delivered for our city time and again. I’m with Janice 100%.”

—Long Beach Mayor and Hahn for Supervisor Campaign Co-Chair Rex Richardson



“Throughout her career, Janice Hahn has always been an unrelenting champion for her constituents. This is not more true than in Artesia, where Supervisor Hahn has been vital in securing tens of thousands of dollars for our parks and libraries. That’s why I enthusiastically endorse Janice Hahn for County Supervisor, and I hope others will join me in supporting her.”

—Artesia Mayor Monica Manolo



“From the halls of City Council and Congress to the Board of Supervisors, Janice Hahn has spent her career championing working families in our community and throughout Los Angeles. That’s why I’m excited to endorse Janice for re-election, because I know she will continue to address homelessness and housing affordability, restore faith in local government, ensure safer communities, and deliver a stronger local economy.”

—Bell Mayor Monica Arroyo



“I’ve worked with Janice Hahn for years and have witnessed firsthand her deep commitment to delivering for working families, combatting homelessness, ensuring safer communities, and growing our local, middle class economy. We need Janice Hahn on the County Board of Supervisors, and I’m proud to endorse her re-election campaign.”

—Bellflower Mayor Sonny Santa Ines



“From her time on City Council, to the halls of Congress, to the Board of Supervisors, Janice Hahn has been a dedicated champion for working families throughout L.A. County. I’ve witnessed firsthand her deep commitment to delivering for our community– including helping us procure $4 million for our regional aquatic center – a project that would not have gotten the funding it needed without her help. Janice is the clear choice for Bell Gardens, and I’m proud to stand with her.”

—Bell Gardens Mayor Alejandra Cortez



“Throughout her career in public service, Janice Hahn has been a tremendously effective leader for the people she represents. That’s why I’m excited to endorse Janice for Supervisor, because I know she will champion our community on the Board in confronting the enormous challenges we face today, including our homelessness and housing affordability crisis, safer communities, and building a stronger regional economy.”

—Cerritos Mayor Chuong Vo



“For years, Janice Hahn has worked to deliver for people across L.A. County–including building a stronger middle class economy, protecting our environment, improving public safety and combatting homelessness. That’s why I’m excited to endorse Janice for Supervisor, because her vast experience and forward-thinking leadership throughout her time in public service makes her the clear choice for this office.”

—Commerce Mayor Oralia Rebollo



“Throughout her time on the Board of Supervisors, Janice Hahn has helped deliver for our community—including working with city officials to deliver the new Downey Sports Complex, confront our regional homelessness and affordable housing crisis, and address food insecurities amongst vulnerable populations. It’s because of this, and many more reasons, why I’m excited to endorse Janice for re-election—because she’s been there for us and will continue to champion our community as our Supervisor.”

—Downey Mayor Claudia M. Frometa



“In these challenging times with our region confronting multiple crises, it’s more critical now than ever that we send proven, effective and forward-thinking leaders to represent us on the Board of Supervisors. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Janice Hahn’s re-election bid. Throughout her time on the Board of Supervisors, Janice has been an unrelenting champion for her constituents, fighting for more good middle class jobs, affordable housing and safer communities.”

—Huntington Park Mayor Eddie Martinez



“Time and time again, Janice Hahn has proven herself as a champion for Norwalk and working families throughout L.A. County, whether it’s advocating for livable wages, delivering solutions to our homelessness crisis, ensuring safer communities and fighting for cleaner air and water. She has fought tirelessly to bring real solutions to her constituents, which is why I’m thrilled to endorse her re-election for Supervisor.”

—Norwalk Mayor Ana Valencia



“Janice Hahn has been a fierce, dedicated leader on behalf of working families throughout L.A. County, supporting more family sustaining, good middle class jobs, and affordable housing. That’s why I’m excited to endorse Janice Hahn’s re-election campaign and urge Paramount residents to support her.”

—Paramount Mayor Vilma Cuellar Stallings



“Janice Hahn’s experience and thoughtfulness on the most critical issues facing L.A. County is precisely what we need on the Board of Supervisors. That’s why I am excited to give her my enthusiastic endorsement. I know that Janice will continue to tirelessly fight for Pico Rivera and all working class communities throughout this county to address homelessness, build a stronger local economy, and ensure safer communities.”

—Pico Rivera Mayor Eric Lutz



“From the halls of Congress to the City Council and Board of Supervisors, Janice Hahn has been a champion for Rolling Hills and our region at large- helping combat homelessness and ensure safer communities. That’s why I’m thrilled to endorse Janice’s re-election for LA County Supervisor and urge Rolling Hills voters to support her in the coming election.”

—Rolling Hills Mayor Patrick Wilson



“Janice Hahn is the real deal. Throughout her tenure on the Board of Supervisors, she has proven to be a leader who delivers results for her constituents-ensuring safer communities, fighting for a stronger local economy, and combatting homelessness. That’s why I’m excited to endorse her, and look forward to helping her get elected.”

—Rolling Hills Estate Mayor Britt Huff



“Throughout my time serving Santa Fe Springs, Supervisor Hahn has made sure that our community gets its fair share of county resources, including over $400,000 to fully fund road improvements. Santa Fe Springs – and all of Los Angeles – need a local champion like Janice Hahn as Supervisor.”

—Santa Fe Springs Mayor Juanita Martin



“I’ve known Janice Hahn for years. Throughout her time in public service, Janice has distinguished herself as a longtime fighter for our region throughout her time in public service-helping deliver critical resources for our community. We need her continued leadership at the county level, and I am proud to endorse Janice’s re-election for the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.”

—Signal Hill Mayor Tina Hansen



“I’m thrilled to endorse Janice Hahn for re-election. Throughout her time as Supervisor, she’s been a powerful partner in the effort to improve lives in our community, including her help passing Measure AA, which has helped upgrade local schools and transform opportunities for our students. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Janice for Supervisor.

—Whittier Mayor Joe Vinitari



Janice Hahn represents Los Angeles County’s 4th District on the Board of Supervisors. First elected in 2016, she was re-elected in 2020. Prior to her service as County Supervisor, Hahn served in Congress from 2011-2016; before serving in Congress, Hahn represented the 15th District on the Los Angeles City Council. Prior to the Council, Hahn was on the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission and worked as a classroom teacher.



For more information, please visit www.janicehahn.com.

