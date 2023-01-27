Pico Rivera Approves Ambitious 255 Unit Mixed-Use Development

MERCURY PROJECT: The2.8-acre 255-unit mixed-use development is comprised of 35 studios, 159 one-bedroom units, 57 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units located near the corner of Rosemead and Washington at 8825 Washington Boulevard. The development is near the Pico Rivera Towne Center and the Pico Rivera Marketplace directly east of the site.

January 27, 2023

By Brian Hews

The Pico Rivera City Council, at its regular meeting this week, approved a 2.8-acre 255-unit mixed-use development comprised of 35 studios, 159 one-bedroom units, 57 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units located near the corner of Rosemead and Washington at 8825 Washington Boulevard.

The development will provide increased tax revenues for the city, transform a fenced-off vacant lot into housing and retail, make the area more walkable and include five percent affordable housing.

The project will include 464 parking spaces, of which 358 parking spaces will be designated for residents, 32 for guest spaces, and 74 for non-residential uses. The apartments are in a “wrap” configuration in which the apartments “wrap” around the parking structure. Apartments and retail uses will share the ground floor. Amenities will include dog runs, decorative fountains, synthetic lawn games, a business center, community room and a roof deck with pool cabanas, tv, spa, game area and club room.

The subject property has an interesting history with tenants that included Mercury Bowl in 1966, Latin American Press Club in 1975 and International Banquet Club between 1986 to 1992; the infamous El Rodeo Night Club and restaurant was the last known operator. The structure was later demolished in 2020.

The development is located within one of the city’s main retail areas which includes the Pico Rivera Towne Center to the south and the Pico Rivera Marketplace directly east of the site.

ARTIST’S RENDITION of the rooftop recreation area atthe Mercury project.

The building will vary in height between six stories facing Washington Boulevard and three stories on the northwest corner adjacent to the single-family homes to provide a height buffer; 4,785 square feet of retail will be located on the first floor on the east side of the building facing the Pico Rivera Marketplace.

The development will feature a contemporary design using a variety of colors and materials, including manufactured stone veneer, balcony railings, cement plaster finish in various colors.

Additional Community Benefits include bicycle parking and storage, with a minimum of 12 long-term bicycle spaces and a minimum of four short-term bicycle spaces. Short-term bicycle parking typically consists of bicycle racks. Long-term bicycle parking is fully enclosed and will consist of bicycle lockers, bicycle rooms, or bicycle cages.

In a sign of the times, 47 electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) installed spaces will be provided on-site.

The city, using consulting firms, anticipates revenue from property tax, sales tax and other city revenue will be between $284,000 and $346,000 with expenses expected – administration, public safety and parks and recreation – between $178,000 and $197,000.

The project is expected to generate nearly 700 construction and 273 indirect jobs for a countywide total of 957. The job numbers will generate $51 million in labor income and nearly $75 million in economic output.

The project will create 22 permanent jobs with an estimated labor income of $839,000 and an economic output of $1.6 million.

The vote to approve was 3-1 with Mayor Erik Lutz voting no. Councilman Garcia had to recuse as he voted on an item as a planning commissioner.

Mayor Lutz told HMG-CN, “My opinion on the project was in-line with the neighboring residential homeowners as such I voted no on the project.

I’m a big advocate of residents building generational wealth within their community through homeownership; whether it be owning a condo in a thriving mixed use downtown or a single family home in our suburban neighborhoods. This project limits homeownership opportunities and may adversely affect property values of adjacent homeowners.

Despite opposing views on the project, our wonderful city will edge forward with the vision of Pico Rivera becoming a destination city.”

City Manager Steve Carmona told HMG-CN, “The city council approved the Mercury Project, which will assist the city in meeting its mandated RHNA housing needs. In addition, this mixed-use project will provide many jobs and economic development benefits for our community. The city looks forward to this $65 million dollar investment, and the Council is committed to transforming the city into a more sustainable multimodal community.”

