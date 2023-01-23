City of Artesia Offers Support to Monterey Park Community

January 23, 2023

City of Artesia Mayor Monica Manalo has issued the following statement, in response to Saturday’s tragedy in Monterey Park:

“The City of Artesia, its Council, staff, and residents express their most heartfelt condolences to the many families in Monterey Park mourning the loss of loved ones as a result of a senseless act of violence. It is devastating when safety is compromised in a community. And to know this horrific incident has occurred here in our region deeply saddens allof us. I encourage community members to be advocates for unity, peace, and mental health care. We stand strongerwhen we are United. We offer our support to the City of Monterey Park, and the entire community, as they deal with the unimaginable aftermath of gun violence and begin the path to healing. May God bless Monterey Park and our Nation.”

