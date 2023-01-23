Candlelight Vigil for Victims of Monterey Park Tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Monterey Park City Hall

WHAT: Please join us for a

Candlelight Virgil for the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Monterey Park

Please bring candles or flowers

WHEN : Monday, January 23, 2022

7:00 p.m.

WHERE : City of Monterey Park Memorial honoring the victims at Monterey Park

Monterey Park City Hall

320 W. Newmark Ave., Monterery Park, Ca. 91754

CONTACT:

Chuching Wang: 310-500-8658

Ann Lau : 310-433-0697

Charles Lam: 661-304-4464

Han Wang: 213-524-2507

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

On the evening of January 21, a gunman walked into a dance studio in the City of Monterey Park in the County of Los Angeles and shot 20 people, 10 fatally. It was on the eve of the Lunar New Year when people were celebrating the coming new year of the Rabbit.

Police later tracked the gunman’s car to the City of Torrance, about 30 miles away and surrounded him.

The gunman later was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter was identified as 72 years old Huu Can Tran.

As fellow Americans, we are shocked and saddened by this horrific tragedy.

We mourn those who died; we pray for the recovery of the injured and we send our deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.

As Asian-Americans, we are often told we are the model minority but are we really?

This tragedy has shown us that no matter how others see us, we face the same problems as our fellow Americans.

Our Asian-American community face this culture of violence as much as Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Marjory Stoneman, the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas and so many other mass shootings throughout the years.

We call everyone in our community to join us in coming together as show of unity to show our support to these victims and their families.

