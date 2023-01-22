At Least 10 Dead, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Police are investigating a shooting in Monterey Park that left at least 10 people dead and 10 injured late Saturday night, according to Sgt. Bob Boese with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the shooter in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month.

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. He said the 10 people died at the scene in the city of Monterey Park.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:22 p.m. on the 100 block of W. Garvey Avenue.

The ages of the victims were not known.

