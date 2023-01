Regal to Close 39 More Theaters

Regal will close 39 more theaters, including four in Southern California, after its parent company announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

The latest list comes on the heels of dozens of other theaters that were closed, including those in Anaheim Hills , Calabasas, and Irvine.

The newest announced Southern California closures:

Metro Point Costa Mesa

Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles

Yorda Linda and Imax theater, Yorba Linda

