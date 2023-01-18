Municipal Water District of Orange County Appoints Director Karl Seckel to Metropolitan Board

Fountain Valley, CA (January 18, 2023) – The Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC) Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Director Karl Seckel to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (Metropolitan) Board of Directors. Director Seckel will assume the seat formerly held by Satoru (Sat) Tamaribuchi.

“It is a true honor to be selected,” said Director Seckel. “I look forward to joining an exceptional team, from within our Orange County Delegation and at Metropolitan. My focus is to actively contribute to solving some of the water supply issues that we are collectively facing in Southern California.”

“We are deeply grateful to Sat for his contributions and service. Few people are as passionate, knowledgeable, and dedicated,” said MWDOC Board President Megan Yoo Schneider. “Fortunately, we have tremendous board members like Director Seckel, who will continue to build upon the foundation Sat and others have set before him. Karl will be a phenomenal addition to the Metropolitan Board of Directors. His expertise will provide valuable insights as we continue to strive for a sustainable water future for Orange County and all of California.”

Director Seckel has 45 years of professional water-related expertise working in Orange County, including nearly four decades of service at MWDOC as the Assistant General Manager and District Engineer. Before joining MWDOC, he worked for a civil engineering and water resources consulting firm. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Director Seckel was elected to the MWDOC Board upon his retirement in 2020 to represent Division 4, serving the cities of Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Seal Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...