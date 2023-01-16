Another storm continues to soak SoCal, but dry days are ahead

Another major winter storm is dumping more rain across Southern California, but dry days are ahead this week.

In Los Angeles and Orange County on Monday, look for between 1 and 2 inches of rain and a high temperature of 62 degrees. The low will be 49.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County mountains.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light snow accumulations on the Grapevine over Interstate 5 Monday night.”

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect up to 2 inches of rain on Monday. The high temperature will be 58 degrees. The low will be 49.

At least 1 inch rain is on tap for the beaches, with waves of up to 10 feet. The high temperature will be 61 degrees and the low will be 55.

Between 8 and 12 inches of rain are forecasted for the mountain areas. For Sunday night through Monday, snow could accumulate 5 to 10 inches above 5,500 feet, and 3 to 6 inches at higher points.

More than 2 inches of rain are expected in the deserts, where the high temperature will be 53 degrees. The low will drop to 40.

