Three Water Replenishment District Directors Sworn Into Office

January 12, 2023

SWEARING-IN: Three Water Replenishment District Directors were recently sworn into office at WRD headquarters in Lakewood. From (l-r) Division 2 Director and Treasurer Rob Katherman; Division 4 Director and Vice President Sergio Calderon; Division 1 Director Joy Langford; Division 3 Director and President John D.S. Allen and Division 5 Director and Secretary Vera Robles DeWitt. Directors Allen, Langford, and Calderon were sworn in at the ceremony.

