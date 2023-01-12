Mitchell’s rebounding, Gahr’s fourth quarter performance the keys in win over La Mirada

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on Twitter • January 12, 2023

What was a close game for the first three quarters, with a monster second quarter rally, turned out to be a decisive win for the Gahr High girls basketball team against La Mirada High in Mid-Cities League action this past Wednesday.

Once up by 10 points early in the second quarter, the Gladiators squandered that, but outscored the Matadores 21-12 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-43 victory. The lead changed hands three times in the first 1:37 of the final stanza with all six points coming from the free throw line. Sophomore Jody Colbert accounted for four of those points, the last making it 34-33. Less than half a minute later, Colbert scored on an offensive putback and would be part of a 15-3 run in a span of 3:48. When the run was over, Gahr was up 47-36.

The other big story of the game came from senior Kameryn Mitchell, who not only led the Gladiators (14-6 overall, 2-1 in league) with 17 points, but grabbed 16 rebounds, nine coming on the offensive end, and had three steals.

Gahr seemed to have a handle on the game when it was up 20-10 less than two minutes into the second quarter. But La Mirada (7-8, 1-2) rallied to score 13 consecutive points before the visitors ended the half with four straight points. During that La Mirada run, sophomore Jael Arreguin had seven points and an assist while sophomore Emily Gonzalez had four points and junior Jirah Domingo a pair of assists.

Gahr sophomore Christine Ho also had 17 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, while Colbert came off the bench to add nine points with seven rebounds and five steals. Gahr will visit Firebaugh High on Friday before hosting Bellflower High on Wednesday.

Domingo led the Matadores with 13 points along with eight boards and five steals while Arreguin had 11 point and 10 rebounds. Gonzalez chipped in with 10 points and three rebounds as La Mirada travels to Dominguez High on Friday and Firebaugh on Wednesday.

In other girls basketball action, Artesia High dropped a 73-21 decision to Pioneer High this past Tuesday to fall to 2-16 overall and 0-3 in the 605 League. The Pioneers will go to Oxford Academy on Friday and John Glenn High on Wednesday.

Norwalk High is also in the thick of the Mid-Cities League race as it entered its game with Firebaugh at 11-8, 1-1. The Lancers visit Bellflower on Friday before hosting Dominguez on Wednesday.

Valley Christian High fell to Whittier Christian High 41-30 this past Tuesday to fall to 6-14 overall, 1-2 in the Olympic League. The Defenders are home to Village Christian High on Friday for their only action in the next week.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gahr defeated Bellflower 89-46 this past Wednesday to improve to 9-10, 2-1 in the Mid-Cities League and will host Lynwood High on Friday before going to Norwalk High on Wednesday. Norwalk lost to Warren High 49-45 this past Wednesday to drop to 8-13 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-Cities League. The Lancers will host Bellflower on Friday before entertaining Gahr on Wednesday.

La Mirada picked up a 61-49 win over Dominguez this past Wednesday to improve to 15-6 overall and 2-0 in the Gateway League. The Matadores, ranked third in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A poll, will host former Suburban League nemesis Mayfair High on Friday and Downey High on Wednesday.

V.C., ranked 14th in Division 2A, went to Whittier Christian this past Tuesday and knocked off the Heralds 68-56. The Defenders (13-8, 1-2) are home to Village Christian on Friday and Arrowhead Christian High on Tuesday,

