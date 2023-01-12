Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after hospitalization

January 12, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was transported to a hospital in unknown condition Thursday after emergency responders were dispatched to her Calabasas home.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement, which did not specify the reason for the hospitalization. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to People magazine, EMTs responded to Lisa Marie Presley’s home in Calabasas just two days after the 54-year-old singer attended the Golden Globe awards with her mother Priscilla. They were there to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

