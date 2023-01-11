The Wayward Artist Fuels JU1CE Festival of Electric Entertainment

SANTA ANA, CA, January 11, 2023 – In a co-production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance, The Wayward Artist presents JU1CE, a festival of one act plays created by Orange County based playwrights. The four performances of JU1CE begin January 27, 2023, and continue through January 29, 20023 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.

The eight plays that comprise the JU1CE Festival for 2023 are Reisman by Richard Garcia, LOL by Craig Holland, I Saw What You Said by Steven Korbar, The Milton Fernsby Story by Miles Garcia, Prufrock in the Park by Gina Shaffer, Coconuts and Candles by John Glass, State Park by Walter Simson, and Anti-Soulmate by Alyssa Ahle.

“We are fervent supporters of new work,” said Craig Tyrl, Artistic Director of The Wayward Artist. “We are excited to bring these different short plays to life crafted by local writers. Unlike some one act festivals, JU1CE will be an evening of elevated entertainment that will provide that re-charging we all need right now.”

The eight selected plays explore communication and its challenges past, present, and future. “Even though no theme or subject matter was suggested in the submission criteria, these plays meld together to form a cohesive storytelling experience,” said Eric Eberwein, Director of Orange County Playwrights Alliance. “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Wayward Artist to offer a magical evening of new plays.”

Started in 2017 by Craig Tyrl and Kristin Campbell, The Wayward Artist has frequently featured new work over its inaugural five seasons. In the year 2023, the tradition continues as The Wayward Artist kicks off season six with original plays in JU1CE. Throughout 2023, several other productions will feature new work. Not only is The Wayward Artist producing JU1CE but many of the actors appearing in JU1CE are resident artists of the company.

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don’t delay.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director – Craig Tyrl

Director – Anna Miles

Stage Manager – Mykaela Sterris

Assistant Stage Manager – Melisa Cole

Sound Designer – Craig Tyrl

Scenic Designer – Avery Tang

Costume Designer – Ella Nelson

Lighting Design – Ella Nelson

CAST:

Migues Torres Cruz

Andrea Decker

Sherry Domerego

Brooke Aston Harper

Rovin Jay

Rose London

Paul Pancoe

Jeremy Swofford

Craig Tyrl

GRAND CENTRAL ARTS CENTER

125 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

January 27th – January 29th

Friday-7:30pm

Saturday – 2:00 pm, 7:30 pm

Sunday at 2:00pm

TICKETS:

Adults $25

For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/

Telephone: 657-205-6273

