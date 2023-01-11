Anna Nuno of Lakewood Dies in Fall At Joshua Tree National Park

January 11, 2023

A California woman died over the weekend after she fell while hiking at Joshua Tree National Park, prompting authorities to issue a warning about hiking preparedness.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the woman fell in Rattlesnake Canyon, an area inside the Indian Cove district of the park. Multiple units responded to the scene but found the woman had succumbed to head trauma.

“The details and cause of the fall are currently unknown,” the sheriff said in a news release. “No signs of foul play were present, and no further information is available at this time.”

The woman was later identified as 58-year-old Anna Nuno of Lakewood, per the Desert Sun.

Nuno’s social media reveals she was an avid hiker, carrying out a number of desert hikes.

A friend paid tribute to Nuno, describing her as a “wonderful mother.”

“The world lost a beautiful person today,” her friend wrote. “This is a sad day for so many people in Anna Nuno’s life. She touched so many. Good bye my friend. God needed an angel!!”

In its statement, the sheriff’s department noted that Rattlesnake Canyon, along with the Wonderland of Rocks area, is “challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service.”

The department suggested hikers bring “appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies, and map, compass or other navigation devices.”

