Two Inches of Rain brings flooding and debris flows

A powerful storm system continued to batter central and southern California Monday night and is forecast to last through Tuesday.

In Santa Barbara County, evacuations were ordered for the city of Montecito and surrounding areas due to flooding. Montecito received nearly an inch of rain over the span of just an hour early Monday and more than 9 inches over a 24-hour period.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Ventura County which is also bearing the brunt of this latest storm.

Among the problems that developed Monday night in LA County: Flooding on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley and on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Also, 3-4 feet of debris and mud had covered Fredonia Drive in Studio City, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

