Cerritos Library welcomes poet Rita Ray

January 9, 2023
Rita Ray will read from her book of poetry “From the Shadows” at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 23 in the Cerritos Library Skyline Room.
Ray’s book is a collection of intimate verse about romantic love, exquisite passion and the anguish of struggle and loss. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
A lifelong writer and Southern California resident, Ray was a journalist before launching a career in public education.
The Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue. For more information, call (562) 916-1342.