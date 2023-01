Southern California braces for powerful storm Monday…if the Forecasters are Right



The So Cal area is likely to see rain, snow, and high winds on Monday according to the National Weather Service, another storm from the atmospheric river in the PAcific.

A winter storm warning will begin in the Los Angeles area at 4 a.m. on Monday and run through 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities throughout the region are concerned about possible debris flows, especially in burn scar areas, along with urban flooding and trees toppling onto homes and cars.

