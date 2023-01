Residents Want to Recall Downey Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez

January 6, 2022

A group of residents filed a petition requesting a recall to remove Alvarez from office with the Downey City Clerk’s office on Sept. 1, according to an Oct. 11 city staff report. The petition was later sent to the Los Angeles County registrar’s office, which verified the 3,881 signatures from registered voters in District 3, enough to trigger a recall election.

The election is on Jan. 31 and vote-by-mail ballots went out earlier this week.

