L.A. Metro will offer free bus and train rides on New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2022

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and rail lines on New Year’s Eve to help everyone travel safely during the holidays.

Free New Year’s Eve rides are an annual Metro tradition designed to give Angelenos more transportation options to reach holiday destinations safely while avoiding holiday gridlock, parking costs, and hassles.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, no fares will be collected starting at 9 p.m. through Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 2 a.m.

The fare gates at all Metro Rail stations will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.

Metro rail trains will be added departing all terminal stations between midnight and 1 a.m. to accommodate those riders attending New Year’s Eve celebrations. Trains will run approximately every 20 minutes after 8 p.m. Metro trains and buses will run on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Jan. 1 & 2.

Metro Bike Share is offering free rides for the holidays through January 1, 2023. To redeem your 30-minute free ride, just select ‘1-Ride’ at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. You can redeem free rides multiple times throughout the day using promo code 010123. A credit or debit card is required. The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are just $1.75 for each additional half-hour. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

The Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena will take place on Monday, January 2. After the Rose Parade ends, floats will be displayed near Victory Park in Pasadena. Metro will provide shuttle services from Sierra Madre Villa L Line (Gold) Station to the post-parade viewing area. Shuttle buses will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Floats will also be available for viewing on Tuesday, January 3. Metro will operate shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to post-parade float viewings at Victory Park starting at 7 a.m. Shuttle Buses will end service 5 p.m. that day.

Also, Metrolink will be offering early-morning train service and a special $10 Holiday Pass for people attending the Rose Parade on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. The agency is offering early-morning passenger rail service on five Metrolink lines (Ventura County, Antelope Valley, San Bernardino, Orange County, and 91/Perris Valley) connecting people to the Metro L (Gold) Line. For Metrolink schedule details go to metrolinktrains.com/rose-parade.

For updated Metro schedules, visit https://mybus.metro.net/

