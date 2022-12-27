Southwest Airlines Cancels Most Flights at Southern California Airports

December 27, 2022

The weather outside is frightful across most of the country and Southwest Airlines is handing out lumps of coal disguised as canceled flights at airports throughout Southern California Tuesday.

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights, all departing flights from Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Dec. 31, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide.

As of Monday evening, based on Southwest’s website, all flights departing out of major airports in Southern California were “unavailable” through Dec. 31, including flights out of LAX, John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, more than 160 flights were canceled and more than 340 flights were delayed at LAX. During that same time frame, 106 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled and 30 Southwest Airlines flights were delayed.

The airline issued an apology to stranded holiday travelers, stating that its operational challenges stem from last week’s historic winter storm.

