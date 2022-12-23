Rep. Roybal-Allard Secures Over $10M For Local Projects Including Commerce and Bell Gardens

December 23, 2022

Washington D.C. –Today, Congresswoman Lucile Roybal-Allard, Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee, announced that she secured $10,597,314 in Community Project Funding for California’s 40th District in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, a package of twelve spending bills which will fund the federal government for Fiscal Year 2023.

Rep. Roybal-Allard championed funding for 15 projects that will directly benefit California’s 40th District residents. These include:

$300,000 for the Aquatic Center Outdoor Pool Improvements

for the $1,500,000 for the Bell Gardens Regional Aquatic Center

for the $1,000,000 for the Building Expansion for the Columbia Memorial Space Center

for the $1,482,900 for the City of Commerce — Public Safety Building / Sheriff’s Substation (EOC)

for the $2,000,000 for the City of Paramount for the Spane Park Regional Stormwater Infiltration Facility

for the $85,000 for the Designated Exceptional Services for Independence (DESI), Los Angeles, CA for expanding access to and delivery of food for seniors, including for the purchase of equipment

for the $100,000 for the Eastmont Community Center, Los Angeles, CA for equipment and services for low-income families to reduce poverty

for the $250,000 for the Maywood Community Resilience Center Energy Storage Project

for the $650,000 for the Maywood Riverfront Park Renovation Project

for the $1,500,000 for the Solar Energy Sustainability Project

for the $707,414 for the South Central Family Health Center, Cudahy, CA for facilities and equipment

for the $100,000 for the South Central LAMP, Los Angeles, CA for support services for children and families

for the $158,000 for the University Muslim Medical Association Inc. (UMMA Community Clinic), Huntington Park, CA for equipment

for the $389,000 for the Via Care Community Health Center, East Los Angeles, CA for facilities and equipment

for the $375,000 for the YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA for expanding senior empowerment services

The government funding package also includes emergency supplemental funding to respond to the devastation that recent natural disasters and extreme weather events have left behind and emergency resources to support the Ukrainian people and protect global democracy. The investments in the bill will lower the cost of living for hardworking people, create better-paying jobs, and help communities and families in need.



“I am proud to have secured $10,597,314 in Community Project Funding in this bill that I know will meet long overdue community needs in California’s 40th District,” Rep. Roybal-Allard said. “These investments create jobs with better pay, make us safer, strengthen our communities, and provide the tools to better to tackle climate change.”

“As Co-Chair of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus, I am pleased that this omnibus contains many wins for childbearing women and families, including the passage of the PUMP for Nursing Moms to expand protections for breastfeeding moms, and making permanent the option for states to provide 12 months of Medicaid/CHIP coverage for postpartum families. The bill includes robust funding increases for the Maternal and Child Health Block Grant, public health investments in Safe Motherhood and Infant Health, and maternal mental health grant programs. Additionally, the bill includes $13 million to help educate Midwives and to increase the diversity of the maternal health workforce.”

“I am particularly happy that this omnibus reauthorizes my Sober Truth on Preventing (STOP) Underage Drinking bill for another 5 years. Since passage of the original STOP Act in 2006, past year alcohol use by 8th, 10th and 12th graders has been reduced to the lowest levels in thirty years. The STOP Reauthorization Act will continue critical programs to ensure interagency coordination at the federal level, promote better public health monitoring and surveillance of underage drinking and factors that contribute to it, and support community action to improve prevention and enforcement activities at the local level.”

“I also pleased with the victories I helped secure in this year’s appropriations bill for the Department of Homeland Security. This bill makes historic investments in America’s domestic, maritime, and border security while also protecting critical cyber and physical infrastructure and supporting disaster relief. I am especially proud of the work my colleagues and I have done to provide robust funding to support asylum seekers, refugees, and other immigrants and to finally implement pay parity for our Transportation Security Officers, who ensure critical security for our nation’s transportation systems.”

The twelve-bill government funding package will create good-paying American jobs, grow opportunity for the middle class and small businesses, and provide a lifeline for working families. Taken together, the funding for California’s 40th District and the funding increases for critical government programs will continue to reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities.

This government funding bill:

Lowers the cost of living for hardworking people: Reduces costs by expanding child care and early learning programs to more working families, investing in America’s K-12 public schools, making college more affordable, bolstering our public health infrastructure, and protecting consumers.

Creates better-paying jobs: Creates better-paying jobs by putting people to work rebuilding our infrastructure, helping small businesses grow and thrive, fostering the green energy jobs of tomorrow, and supporting high-quality job training and apprenticeship programs so every American can contribute and succeed.

Helps communities and families in need: Supports people struggling to make ends meet by strengthening nutrition assistance, funding more affordable housing, fighting urgent health disparities, supporting our Veterans, and investing in rural broadband.

Keeps our nation and our communities safe: Strengthens our national security and keeps our communities safe with robust defense funding for training and equipment to prepare for future threats and support our allies in their efforts to defend democracy and investments in diplomacy and global development, our public health infrastructure, cybersecurity, local, state, and federal law enforcement, and funding for responsible border and maritime security.



Strengthens our national security and keeps our communities safe with robust defense funding for training and equipment to prepare for future threats and support our allies in their efforts to defend democracy and investments in diplomacy and global development, our public health infrastructure, cybersecurity, local, state, and federal law enforcement, and funding for responsible border and maritime security. Protects our environment: Confronts the threat of climate change through environmental enforcement and environmental justice efforts, historic investments in clean energy and climate science, and leadership in the global fight against climate change.

Like this: Like Loading...