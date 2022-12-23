Little Lake Welcomes Board Member Jasmine Sanchez

Jasmine Sanchez

December 23, 2022

Staff Report

Santa Fe Springs, CA – On Tuesday, December 13, the Little Lake City School District held a Swearing-in Ceremony during their Regular Board Meeting, welcoming Jasmine Sanchez to the District’s Board of Trustees and returning member Hilda Zamora.

“I am thrilled to join the Little Lake City School District Board of Education and work alongside experienced colleagues, the Cabinet, and school leaders to bring our students the resources they need,” said Sanchez. “I am committed to this school community and look forward to serving them.”

Hilda Zamora, a long-time board member, and former President, was re-elected and also sworn in. Zamora, whose community involvement spans 30 years, was recognized for her dedication and service as Board President.

“I am honored to have served as your Board President and happy to continue serving our District, students, and families,” said Zamora. “I look forward to working with our current board members as we continue to drive our students towards academic success.”

