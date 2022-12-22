I-5 Northbound Overnight Lane Closures Scheduled From Artesia Boulevard to Valley View Avenue

December 22, 2022



La Mirada– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closures of two lanes on Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) northbound from Artesia Boulevard to Valley View Avenue for final grinding of concrete lanes. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

From 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23:

The two left lanes from Artesia Boulevard to Valley View Avenue will close first until grinding is complete. Then the two left lanes will reopen and the two right lanes and the Valley View Avenue off ramp will close until 5 a.m.

Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 to northbound I-605 to northbound I-5. Watch for updates at: https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7 .

