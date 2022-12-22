Hahn to Contribute $4 Million to New Regional Aquatic Center in Bell Gardens

Los Angeles, CA – This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion authored by Chair Janice Hahn to allocate $4 million to help close a funding gap in a $23 million plan by the City of Bell Gardens to revamp an existing pool into a regional aquatic center. The existing pool, located at John Anson Ford Park, has been closed for five years due to health and safety concerns.

“Public pools are vital to healthy neighborhoods. They provide opportunities for exercise and learning and fun to residents of all ages, from children to seniors and everyone in between,” said Hahn, whose district includes Bell Gardens. “We have soccer fields, we have basketball courts, but pools are too few and far between. With these funds we’re breathing life back into this big asset for Bell Gardens and its neighbors in Southeast Los Angeles.”

The $4 million will come from Hahn’s improvement funds for the Fourth District.

“The City of Bell Gardens appreciates the support of the Supervisor’s office. The $4 million contribution to the Bell Gardens aquatic center project goes a long way towards providing the residents with an aquatic center where they can learn life saving swimming skills, receive therapeutic benefits, enjoy recreational activities, and have the opportunity to compete in Olympic quality aquatics programs,” said Mayor Alejandra Cortez of Bell Gardens.

