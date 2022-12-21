Woman Dies in Downey Fire

A woman died and two of her family members were hospitalized after an early morning fire tore through a condo building in Downey.

Downey Fire Department firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to Dinsdale Street and Tweedy Lane.

Three people were carried out of the burning apartment, which firefighters were able to contain after several hours.

The woman died at the scene. One of a hospitalized victims was identified as the woman’s daughter. The girl’s grandmother also suffered burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

