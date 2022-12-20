Tis the Season to Give – Donate Blood in Artesia and Save Lives

December 20, 2022

The City of Artesia has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albert O. Little Community Center at Artesia Park, located at 18750 Clarkdale Avenue. The City encourages everyone to consider signing up to give a blood donation, to help make a difference in the community. Those interested in donating blood can register online at https://tinyurl.com/COABloodDrive. Appointment times are still available.

For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation Services Department at

562-860-3361.

Like this: Like Loading...